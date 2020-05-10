Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SUBASE New London Hosts Blood Drive

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Story by Seaman Jimmy Ivy 

    Subase New London

    GROTON, Conn. - Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London personnel rolled up their sleeves to save lives and support Connecticut’s American Red Cross Blood Services, during a base-wide blood drive, Oct. 5.

    Donors contributed 32 units of blood, which will help save up to 102 lives according to American Red Cross officials.

    “There’s a constant need for blood and blood products across the country every single day,” said Michael Delgado, collections team supervisor. “We need to be able to sustain an inventory so we can help people in need when they need it.”

    Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Austin Keenlance, primary coordinator for SUBASE blood drives, worked directly with the American Red Cross to set up the drive and ensure all necessary COVID-19 precautions and protocols were in place for the safety and well-being of the donors.

    “Blood donation stations were at least six-feet apart, facial-coverings were required, and hand-sanitation was provided to all participants,” said Keenlance. “With COVID-19 we wanted to make sure we followed all mitigation efforts to keep everyone safe.”

    The blood drive ran smoothly with the support of SUBASE Sailors, civilians, and family members who volunteered and followed the implemented COVID-19 procedures.

    Delgado also spoke on the significant relationship between the American Red Cross and the military.

    “There’s a good relationship between the American Red Cross and the military,” said Delgado. “Whenever there’s a disaster or the military needs extra supplies of blood, the American Red Cross is always there for them. Opportunities like this drive are a great way for the people on base to give back to the community.”

    To learn more about becoming a blood donor visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcrossblood.org.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.22.2020 13:57
    Story ID: 381544
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBASE New London Hosts Blood Drive, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Naval Submarine Base New London
    American Red Cross
    Blood Drive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT