Classroom Excellence Pays Off with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Program

DALLAS – For military children, good grades can earn great rewards and a chance at a $2,000 prize thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade program. The program, in its 20th year, celebrates the unique service and sacrifices of our Nation’s youngest heroes.



With You Made the Grade, first- through 12th-graders, including homeschooled students, who have a B average or higher are eligible to receive a $5 Exchange gift card each grading period during the 2020-21 school year.



Students who make the grade qualify to enter a worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings are held in December and June. The most recent sweepstakes winners were from Fort Belvoir, Fort Bragg and Fort Meade.



Being a military child presents unique challenges. According to the Department of Defense Education Activity, military children switch schools an average of three times more often than civilian children. In addition, a military child will move six to nine times during their school years.



“Our Nation’s youngest military family members remain committed to their education, despite frequent moves, changing schools or having parents deployed,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange celebrates these scholars, their resiliency and hard work in the classroom.”



To receive the $5 Exchange gift card, students must present a valid military ID in stores and proof of a B average or higher during any grading period at their local Exchange customer service area. More information is available on the Exchange’s community Hub, its Facebook page and in this video.



You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the $5 gift card sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:



You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398



