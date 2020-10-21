NSA Bahrain Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Waterside Security Barrier

MANAMA, Bahrain — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the installation’s newest security addition, the Coalition Force Waterfront Security Barrier, Oct. 21, 2020.



The 3,810 meter-long barrier is the first of its kind installed at an overseas naval installation, and the longest waterside security barrier in the U.S. Navy.



“We were given our task in January to install more than two miles of barrier to absorb kinetic energy for force protection stopping power to defend, deter or delay a vessel intending to harm the ships moored here on the waterfront… and to do it in minimal time,” said Capt. Greg Smith, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. “This was no small task under normal circumstances, but add on all of the unique challenges and the task became a test of ingenuity, flexibility and dedication to the mission and efficient execution.”



Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center and Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central coordinated with multiple contracting companies to oversee the design and construction of the project.



Construction was completed in approximately nine months, all while working through challenges and restrictions caused by COVID-19.



Smith explained the impact of the waterside security barrier and thanked stakeholders who were instrumental in the completion of the project.



“The result is increased security and the crucial ability to defend U.S. Navy, Bahrain Defense Force, commercial and UK Military Component Command ships here at NSA Bahrain’s Mina Salman Harbor,” said Smith. “Building anything is a team effort, from leadership down to the deck plates - all of you have my gratitude for a job well done.”



Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, deputy commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the ceremony’s guest speaker, thanked host nation partners and other attendees.



“To my Bahraini colleagues and shipmates, I cannot thank you enough – not only for being a partner, but also a leader in the effort to provide safety and security to these waterways so critical to global commerce,” said Renshaw. “I am proud to serve alongside such capable mariners and leaders every day, and I am proud for every opportunity I have to speak about the trust we share. That is something our adversaries just cannot boast about.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.



For more news from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet, visit www.cusnc.navy.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.22.2020 06:57 Story ID: 381473 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Bahrain Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Waterside Security Barrier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.