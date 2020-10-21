Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville and reserve units earn Navy Blue H Health Promotion and Wellness award

Photo By Yan Kennon | JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Oct. 20, 2020) -- Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center...... read more read more Photo By Yan Kennon | JACKSONVILLE, Fla (Oct. 20, 2020) -- Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Wellness Center staff, along with Capt. Teresa Allen (second from right), Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer and Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander, display the command’s 2019 Navy Surgeon General’s Health Promotion and Wellness Blue H Award certificate. The Blue H recognizes Navy medical commands for excellence in clinical primary prevention, community health promotion, and medical staff health. (U.S. Navy photo by Yan Kennon, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). see less | View Image Page

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville and its five units (NMRTUs), Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Jacksonville, Operational Health Support Unit Jacksonville Headquarters, and 16 of Operational Health Support Unit (OHSU) Jacksonville’s detachments have earned the Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Blue H Award for 2019.



"It is an honor to receive the Surgeon General's Blue H Award,” said Capt. Teresa Allen, NMRTC Jacksonville commanding officer and Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring everyone in our community lives a healthy life. Prevention and health promotion are key to the readiness of our sailors and their families."



The award can be earned at three levels: Gold Star, Silver Eagle, and Bronze Anchor. Gold Star was achieved by: NMRTC Jacksonville; NMRTU Jacksonville; NMRTU Kings Bay; NMRTU Mayport; and OHSU Jacksonville Detachments E, G, K, and Q. Bronze Anchor was achieved by: NMRTU Albany; NMRTU Key West; NOSC Jacksonville; OHSU Headquarters Jacksonville; and OHSU Jacksonville Detachments A, B, C, D, H, I, J, L, M, N, P, and R.



The Blue H recognizes Navy medical commands for excellence in clinical primary prevention, community health promotion, and medical staff health. The award assesses health topics including responsible drinking, injury and violence-free living, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco-free living, and weight management.



“The work done by our reservists, across so many locations, is a key part of maintaining a fit and ready force,” said Capt. Alan Mintz, OHSU Jacksonville commanding officer.



To take advantage of wellness programs, contact your local Wellness Center or Health Promotions or visit the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center at www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmcphc/health-promotion.



