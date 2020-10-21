Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFC: What giving means to me

    Photo By JOHN DWYER | Employees of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support have donated to the annual...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Story by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Employees of the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support have donated to the annual Combined Federal Campaign for decades. This CFC season, open from Sept. 21 to Jan. 15, 2021, will continue the tradition of helping those with a need.

    During this period, the 2,000-plus employee-strong workforce will have the opportunity to represent DLA’s theme, “Be the face of giving,” to any of thousands of causes represented by the CFC.

    “The spirit of giving in our workforce is both amazing and humbling,” DLA Troop Support CFC Campaign Manager and acting Deputy Director of Subsistence John Sheehan said. “They do the work: they give. I’m just honored to be involved in campaign awareness and assisting with instructions on how to give – in time or payroll donations – to charities covered by the CFC.”

    The CFC pledged more than $86.4 million to thousands of causes in both funds and volunteer time last season, according to an Office of Personnel Management memo.

    One such recipient of service from CFC-funded organizations is a former DLA Troop Support teammate and current DLA Forward Logistics Specialist, William Pagan.

    “Faith, hope and charity; that is what CFC giving means to me,” Pagan said.

    A former Marine and soldier with several tours in Iraq, Pagan received medical care from the Department of Veterans Affairs after his military career. But the help he needed exceeded the VA’s capacity. It was a combination of organizations under the CFC umbrella that supplemented that care and gave him what he needed to thrive.

    “There’s hundreds of organizations that fill the gap,” Pagan said. “The experts, the doctors - they’re overwhelmed. Thanks to the great help from CFC organizations I was able to regain my confidence, feel hopeful and find my true north.”

    To become a contributor or to continue a legacy of giving through the CFC, go to OPM’s online giving portal and follow the instructions along with guidance from your local CFC campaign manager.

