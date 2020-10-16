DECISIVE VISION 20 EXERCISE Wraps Up

Courtesy Photo | A map used to help plan during Exercise Decisive Vision 20 from Oct 5 to Oct 15 in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A map used to help plan during Exercise Decisive Vision 20 from Oct 5 to Oct 15 in Libava, Czech Republic. see less | View Image Page

At the Military Training Area in Libava, Czech Republic, the Decisive Vision 20 exercise concluded Oct. 15.

During the exercise the soldiers of the Multinational Division North East supported their Czech ally during the planning of defense activities.

Preparation for the Decisive Vision 20 exercise started at the beginning of September this year. Soldiers from NATO’s Headquarters, Multinational Division North East, prepared a tactical background and an Operational Order for the exercise in cooperation with representatives of the 7th Dukelská Mechanized Brigade. The preparation of the documents was preceded by a visit of the Czech Republic Army's COL Petra Blechy, deputy brigade commander, and COL Miroslav Vybíhal, Chief of Staff. During their stay, participants discussed the issues of cooperation and participation in joint exercises in the following years.



Decisive Vision 20 started on October 5 at the Military Training Area in Libava. During the exercise, representatives of MND-NE, led by the Deputy Commander of the Division, Czech Army BG Pavel Lipka, acted as Subject Matter Experts supporting the soldiers of the 7th Dukelská Mechanized Brigade in planning defense activities. The exercise was visited by the Land Forces Commander, BG Ladislav Jung and the Director of the Special Forces Directorate, BG Pavel Kolar.



In addition to Lithuania's Iron Wolf Brigade and the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade, the Czech Republic's 7th Dukelská Mechanized Brigade is another brigade the division cooperates with. However, unlike the "Iron Wolf" Brigade and the 15th Mechanized Brigade who are affiliated to MND-NE, the 7th Brigade is not.



The 7th Brigade however was in the training structures of the division during exercises such as Saber Strike 2018 and Anakonda 2018.



For soldiers of the MND-NE Headquarters, Decisive Vision 20 was another training undertaking after the Dzik 20 exercise. During Dzik exercise, the brigade command confirmed the ability to perform the tasks as National Home Defense Forces and received the Combat Ready status. Currently, the soldiers of the MND-NE Headquarters are intensively preparing to participate in the exercise Iron Wolf 20, which will start in early November this year. During the exercise, the command structures will include, among others, the Lithuanian Iron Wolf brigade and the multinational battle group that is stationed in Lithuania as part of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence on the eastern flank of the Alliance.