Virtual Army Ten-Miler 2020

Soldiers from the 7th Transportation Brigade, 58th Transportation Battalion, Echo Company, participated in the virtual Army Ten-Miler, Oct. 16 at Ft. Eustis.



Due to COVID-19, the 2020 ATM was conducted virtually. Participants registered through the official ATM app to track their progress and run times. Participants were given eight days to finish the race started Oct. 11, and ended Oct. 18, 2020.



Prior to the race starting, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Randy Rodriguez, 7th TB first sergeant, gave some words of encouragement to the Soldiers.



“The goal today is for all of us to cross the finish line even if some have to walk,” said Rodriguez. “But be safe, don’t hurt yourselves, but push yourselves and help each other.”



Private 1st Class Hermilo Altamirano, advanced individual training cargo specialist student, had the fastest 10-mile run time of the Ft. Eustis participants by completing the race in 1 hour, 6 minutes, 49 seconds.



“Because of COVID they canceled the race in (Washington) D.C.,” said 1st Lt. Brandon Krehling, 7th TB, 58th TB, Echo Company platoon leader. “So we decided to put on our own virtual event. We set a course here on Ft. Eustis and came out to do it together.”



The AIT students didn’t run the event alone as many of Echo Company’s leaders and cadre ran alongside the students who participated.



“It’s important to do it together to show that we as cadre are here to support them,”’ said Krehling. “We want to show them what the Army is all about. If they are going to go for a run, we want to be right there with them.”



Leadership had only expected a handful of participants, but by the rainy 4:15 a.m. starting time, 40 Soldiers had signed up for the run.



“I was really impressed with the number of students that showed up,” said Krehling. “We only anticipated a couple to come out.”



The ATM has a 36-year history, and has raised a total of $7.3 million for Army morale, welfare, and recreation programs.



To learn more about the ATM visit the official website at: https://www.armytenmiler.com/.

