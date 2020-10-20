Army & Air Force Exchange Service Rings in Holiday Cheer for Kids with Toybook Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is spreading holiday cheer by giving military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is spreading holiday cheer by giving military families a chance to win toys and games. Through Nov. 25, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter the Toybook Sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than $2,500 in prizes. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is spreading holiday cheer by giving military families a chance to win toys and games.



Through Nov. 25, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter the Toybook Sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than $2,500 in prizes, including:



• Fiat 500 Ride-On Car (one of five, valued at $249.99)

• LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart (one of five, valued at $39.95)

• Shopkins Real Littles Mega Pack Playset (one of five, valued at $14.95)

• Treasure X Sunken Gold Shark’s Treasure Playset (one of five, valued at $19.95)

• Hasbro Deer Pong Talking Deer Family Game (one of five, valued at $19.95)

• Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Candy Delight Playset (one of five, valued at $24.95)

• Nerf Fortnite GL Blaster (one of five, valued at $59.95)

• Hasbro Trolls Dancing Hair Poppy (one of five, valued at $49.95)

• Hasbro Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Trooper (one of five, valued at $24.95)

• Ryan’s World Road Trip Adventure Kit (one of five, valued at $11.95)



“The Exchange is happy to provide a chance to reward the children of our military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “These sweepstakes are another way the Exchange says thank you to our Warfighters and their families.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for rules and online entry forms. No purchase is necessary to win, and the sweepstakes is limited to one entry per person. Winners will be notified after a drawing that will take place no later than Dec. 4.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Toybook Sweepstakes is giving military families a chance to win toys and games for their children, including a Fiat 500 Ride-On Car. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1wC.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange