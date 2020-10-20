Yokota RAWS revives aircraft navigation system

Every TRN-41 mobile Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) system in the Air Force sat awaiting demilitarization just over a year ago—roughly $4.5M in communications equipment. Instead of letting that system head for certain death, the Radio, Airfield and Weather Systems team at Yokota Air Base, Japan, brought the TACAN back from the brink of Air Force extinction.



The TACAN unit is a mechanically-rotating, direct-drive antenna which functions as a beacon to incoming military aircraft by guiding them safely to a landing zone.



“Think of it like a lighthouse off the shore, but it’s electromagnetic,” said Master Sgt. Dwight Rehm, 374th Operations Support Squadron RAWS section chief. “It sends the aircraft the identification of the landing zone, their direction in respect to the beacon, and their distance from the site to help the aircraft navigate safely and accurately.”



There are many different types of TACAN units, however, the TRN-41 is scaled small enough to be packed up, flown on a commercial flight, and hand-carried out to a landing zone for a setup that can be accomplished in under an hour.



“It’s a quick-deployment capability,” Rehm said. “It’s a go-bag for ground communications to use instead of huge systems that take more time and manpower to set up. It’s a great tool to have in our arsenal and diversify our Agile Combat Employment capabilities.”



Man-portable equipment is ideal for forward-deployed locations, but this mobile unit was long-past its prime in more ways than one, according to Rehm.



“The main issue with them is that it uses a super old generator that converts gasoline to direct current power,” Rehm said. “They don’t make generators like that anymore with the same output power and the parts for this particular model aren’t made anymore.”



But instead of agreeing to have the Air Force forfeit this quick-deployment capability, Rehm began his endeavor to retrofit the outdated equipment.



“I’ve been working on electronics my whole life,” Rehm said. “My first assignment was combat communications where I was a ground radio technician. I was in the desert when we rolled into Baghdad and we didn’t always have the necessary equipment. Out there, you have what’s on hand and you may have to retrofit stuff to make it work. In a combat zone, it has to work.



“The refurbishment took about six months to accomplish. I did a lot of research on industrial equipment and started at the drawing board. With help from the RAWS team we came up with a list of materials and began gutting it to make the necessary updates.”



After completely reengineering the generator and refurbing the inner wirings, the total cost for retrofitting the equipment was around $1500.



The RAWS team tested the finished product at Yokota and, after its proven success, deployed it to the remote island of Adak, Alaska.



“Instead of aircraft having to reroute, they can now fly directly into Adak to refuel,” Rehm said. “In its first month of use, this mobile TACAN saved $6M in fuel.”



Because the team created a proven fix, all of the mobile TACANs set for demilitarization are now being redistributed for continued diversity in the employment of forces.

