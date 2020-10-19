It’s Toy Time! Army & Air Force Exchange Service Highlights Season’s Best Picks for Military Kids

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s team of pint-sized, in-house toy experts can...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s team of pint-sized, in-house toy experts can help military parents find the perfect toy to make their child’s holiday complete in the 2020 Toyshop toy book. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military kids can discover the hottest holiday toys in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 2020 Toyshop toy book, including a selection hand-picked by the XKids, the Exchange’s team of 14 pint-sized toy experts ranging in age from 7-and-a-half months to 13 years old.



Packed with nearly 400 toys—plus an expanded selection of more than 100 items that can be accessed by scanning QR codes printed inside—the toy book will be available online at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids and in continental United States Exchanges starting Oct. 16. Overseas Exchanges will receive the toy book Nov. 1.



Top toy picks include:



• FurReal Mamma Josie the Kangaroo interactive plush toy ($55.95, regular $69.95)

• Star Wards The Child figure ($15.95, regular $19.95)

• Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb battle set ($39.95, regular $49.95)

• Holiday Barbie figure (blonde, black or brown hair) ($33.95, regular $39.95)

• L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. styling head ($32.95, regular $34.95)

• Nerf Fortnite SR blaster ($15.95, regular $19.95)

• Lego Marvel Studios Avengers Iron Man helmet ($47.99, regular $59.99)



“The Exchange’s toy book is a great resource for military kids and parents,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The XKids have all the information you’ll need to take the guesswork out of checking off your holiday shopping list.”



Military kids and families can visit the Exchange XKids Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to learn more. Starting Oct. 30, the Hub will start rolling out videos highlighting the top toy picks of the season.



The Exchange is also offering fee-free layaway on items priced at $25 or more through Dec. 24, including toys, bikes and clothing. Select computers, laptops and tablets purchased before Dec. 13 will also qualify for fee-free layaway.



The XKids Community Hub can connect military families with more than top holiday toys: The site also offers a variety of kid-friendly online activities including videos, Disney-themed activity pages, in-browser games and more. The site will also host free online screenings of “Incredibles 2” on Oct. 23 and “Frozen 2” on Nov. 25. For more information, click the red “Explore the Room” button on the front page of the XKids Hub.



Toy selection may vary based on location and current availability.



