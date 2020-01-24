Financially prepared: Team MacDill emphasizes full-spectrum readiness

Staying mission ready is essential for service members across all branches, and being financially prepared for any circumstance is just another step in a continuous process to achieve mission success.



The Military and Family Readiness Center at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, provides briefings throughout the year about different aspects of finances to include topics such as Thrift Savings Plans, first duty station financial readiness, promotions, permanent change of station, and leaving the dorms as an Airman.



If a briefing doesn’t answer a specific question, the MFRC provides one-on-one counseling for service members to dive deep into understanding their finances.



“Setting goals for yourself can help you see where you are financially, whether it be on a year-to-year basis or a six-month basis,” said Angie Fields, a community readiness consultant at the MFRC. “It can help you plan ahead to ensure you are able to save up for things.”



Along with the MFRC, there are multiple resources for financial advice and services, including Military OneSource and the base legal office, who recently opened their doors to provide free counseling for military members to get a more in-depth look at their tax refunds.



“We address every stage that a military member, civilian, or retiree can go through in their lifetime,” said Fields. “We are here to help anyone in need of financial assistance by providing briefings on a more regular basis.”



Finances can be a big stressor, so learning about it early on can remove it from a service member’s lifestyle.



“If you make smart decisions with your money, it gives you the freedom to focus on your career and achieve your financial goals,” said Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright.



Financial readiness is a life-long commitment, no matter where you are in your career. You are bound to run into financial obstacles along the way, but service members can use these resources to recover from financial hardship.



“Prepare yourself now to be financially resilient, so you will be able to bounce back and overcome any financial challenges,” said Wright.



For more information about the MFRC, contact 813-828-0145 or email fsc.frontdesk@us.af.mil.



To get in contact with the legal office to setup up a tax counseling appointment, call 813-546-6217.

