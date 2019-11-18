‘Show Some Love’ by donating through CFC

The Combined Federal Campaign kicked off Sept. 9, 2019 at MacDill Air Force Base and will run until Jan 12, 2020.



According to the U.S. Office of Personal Management, the mission of the CFC is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient and effective in providing Federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all.



The CFC is the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity and gives employees the opportunity to support local, national and international charities of their choice.



The Florida regional campaign, including counties in Southern Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, allows campaign workers to solicit contributions from federal employees in their respective regions.



“Giving season is upon us, and the 2019 Combined Federal Campaign is well underway,” said Jose Rodriguez, Sunshine Zone Central Florida CFC associate director. “Together, we have a collective impact, supporting thousands of charities that depend on our generosity to make a difference.”



Rodriguez explained that cash is no longer accepted, but donations can be made by payroll deduction or allotment.



“Federal employees can make a pledge online via the centralized giving platform,” Rodriguez said. “Donors can choose a payroll deduction or a one-time or recurring monthly pledge via a credit card, debit card, or direct bank transfer.”



For the next four years, donors also have the option of completing a paper pledge card. Paper pledge donors can be made via payroll deduction or check. Federal employees are also invited to broaden the impact of their gift by pledging volunteer hours to participating charities in addition to monetary donations.



Federal retirees are invited to continue to support the charitable causes they care about by giving through the CFC with a one-time contribution i.e., cash, check, or credit card or recurring pledges through their annuity.



In 2018, contributions through the CFC help people all across the world and generated $93 million for thousands of participating local, national, and international charities.



“It is important for service members and government employees from Team MacDill to donate to CFC in order to ‘Show Some Love’ to a multitude of non-profit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world,” said Capt. Yoshiki Revell, 6th ARW CFC representative.



The CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, with 36 CFC zones throughout the country and overseas raising millions of dollars each year. Since the campaign's inception in 1961, generous federal employees have donated more than $8.3 billion through the CFC. Pledges made by federal civilian, postal and military donors during the campaign season support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world.



To participate in the Sunshine CFC, visit https://sunshinecfc.org/

