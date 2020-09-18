DoD extends ID card expiration date for dependents and retirees

The Undersecretary of Department of Defense for Personnel and Readiness extended the expiration date of all valid Uniformed Services identification cards on Sept. 8.



In accordance with Defense Manpower Data Center guidance, USID cards that expire on or after January 1, 2020 will remain valid through June 30, 2021.



MacDill and the DoD are committed to protecting the security of our nation and its people by issuing identification cards to individuals requiring access to government systems and facilities, and to eligible individuals authorized to receive Uniformed Service benefits and privileges by law.



MacDill and the DoD are equally committed to the safety of our personnel and beneficiaries, including retirees and other high-risk populations. This includes ensuring continued access to healthcare and other benefits during this time of increasing precaution and restrictions in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).



“COVID-19 safety is a top concern here at MacDill,” says Capt. Ryan Bullard, 6th Force Support Squadron military personnel flight commander. “The updated policy will minimize the number of customers that visit our facility and allow us to continue serving our military and civilian workforce (common access card-holders) that need our services to accomplish the mission.”



For personnel whose USID cards have expired, it is recommended to keep a copy of the ‘Expired Uniformed Services Identification Card Guidelines’ Sept. 9, 2020 memorandum with their expired ID card.



For more information or if you have questions about the 6th FSS services and online ID card renewal process, visit the 6th FSS MPF website https://www.macdillfss.com/mainmenusub-ss.aspx?Sectionid=335, the DoD Common Access Card Coronavirus website https://www.cac.mil/Coronavirus/ or contact the 6th FSS MPF customer support section at 6fss.fsmps.deersidcards@us.af.mil or call (813) 828-2278.

