MacDill Clinic celebrates Retiree Appreciation Day

The 6th Medical Group provides support to more than 500,000 retirees within 100 miles of MacDill Air Force Base, but those benefits aren’t always known. MacDill hosted Retiree Appreciation Day, Feb. 22, 2020 at the 6th MDG, as a way to show support for retirees and their families in the area.



“Holding these events are important,” said Christopher D. Pecenka, the Tricare contract liaison at the 6th Medical Support Squadron. “This event is a great way for the retirees in the community to come in and get up to date on some of the things that are going on with their health care.”



Retirees who attended the event were provided with information, free gifts and clinic updates from multiple sections – including dental, dermatology, referral management and many more. The 6th MDG supports patrons from all over the South Florida region, and an event such as this helps bridge the gap between retirees and the medical services provided for them.



The event opens up the opportunity for retirees to learn where the clinic is, and helps inform the public of what resources are available and when they are available, including more frequently used resources like the pharmacy, retired Col. William Graham, the MacDill Retiree Activities Office director, mentioned.



Making sure resources provided to retirees and family members of Team MacDill is important to our mission, and hosting events such as the Retiree Appreciation Day gives the opportunity to not only connect with retirees but also show what can be given back for their dedication while serving in the military.



For more information about benefits and entitlements for retirees, as well as future retiree events going on at MacDill Air Force Base, please contact the Retiree Activities Office at (813) 828-4555.

