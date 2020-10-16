More Than 50 Military Shoppers’ Layaway Balances Paid in Full

Courtesy Photo | Exchange shopper Martha Alaniz and granddaughter Jolina Tynes pick up winter clothes...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Exchange shopper Martha Alaniz and granddaughter Jolina Tynes pick up winter clothes for Alaniz's three grandchildren Oct. 14 at the Fort Hood Exchange. Alaniz was one of 52 lucky shoppers notified this week that their Exchange layaway balances were paid in full by the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway. Also pictured, Fort Hood Main Store Manager Teresa Palu. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service surprised 52 military families this week with news that their layaway balances had been paid in full by the nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway.



Families from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base; Maxwell Air Force Base; and Forts Hood, Campbell, Bragg and Lewis were asked to join one of three Zoom calls held Oct. 13, 14 and 15. Told to expect a “special surprise,” they didn’t know their layaway balances—totaling $10,000 in back-to-school purchases—were going to be paid off until the call’s big reveal.



“With all the stress and uncertainty military families have experienced this year, we wanted to give these lucky military families something special,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “It was truly heartwarming to see the faces of these hardworking and patriotic families when they received the news.”



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange has partnered with Pay Away the Layaway for four consecutive years to pay off military shoppers’ layaway plans. While past Pay Away the Layaway reveals were made in person at Exchange stores, presentations were conducted online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



