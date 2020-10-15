Service members from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida visited a local elementary school to show support to the students, Oct. 15, 2020 in Tampa.



More than 15 Airmen, Marines and Sailors greeted the elementary students as they made their way to Roosevelt Elementary to start the day with a warm greeting from MacDill’s military members.



“An event like this is just a heartwarming opportunity to show our support to the community and especially support the kids during this challenging year,” said Master Sgt. Wesley Walker, the 6th Operations Group first sergeant.



Walker stated that the last “Military Morning” was held in 2018 and received overwhelming praise from the children and their families.



This year, Bradley Thye, the school security officer at Roosevelt Elementary, who retired from MacDill and previously served as the 6th Communications Squadron first sergeant invited Airmen like Walker to rally up members to solidify the military partnership with the Tampa community.



"There's a lot of untapped love and appreciation for our military in this community and we wanted to do something simple that allows us to highlight the servant nature and kindness of our men and women in uniform,” said Thye. “On behalf of the Tampa community, I'd like to personally thank those who came out to our event. Our goal is to make this an annual occurrence, and potentially include other schools in the Tampa community: a simple glimpse of these heroes in uniform goes a long way in building the kids up, and it's something they will always remember."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 13:02 Story ID: 380976 Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A ‘Military Morning’ for local Tampa elementary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.