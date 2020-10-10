Love Drops: Marines give back to those in need

Photo By Sgt. Sarah Ralph | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tuan Hoang (left) and Sgt. Carrie Nguyen (right),...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Sarah Ralph | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Tuan Hoang (left) and Sgt. Carrie Nguyen (right), recruiters with Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster, Recruiting Station Orange County, pose for a photo with Wing Lam, Co-Founder of California Love Drops, at Westminster High School in Westminster, Calif. on Oct. 10, 2020. Marines volunteered with Love Drops to help Westminster High School distribute food boxes to nearly 500 staff and student families. see less | View Image Page

The year 2020 has shown everyone that life’s circumstances are unpredictable and that if there was ever a time to help your neighbor, this is the year to do it. It has been said many times but can never be said enough, the Marine Corps is more than an elite force. Marines’ efforts stretch further than the frontlines. The United States Marine Corps is about providing for the Nation and that includes serving our local communities.



This past weekend, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Carrie Nguyen and Staff Sergeant Tuan Hoang with Recruiting Sub-Station Westminster, Recruiting Station Orange County, volunteered to assist Westminster High School in distributing food boxes to staff and student families. This opportunity, volunteering with California Love Drop, allotted Marines the ability to hand out nearly 500 food boxes to those in need. The food boxes consisted of food items donated from Solutions for Urban Agriculture, masks, and hand sanitizer.



When asked why Nguyen volunteered she said, “SSgt. Hoang and I volunteered because we agreed it was a great opportunity to offer vital help to families in need, and to get involved with our community”.



Nguyen is the local recruiter for Westminster High School and reached out at the beginning of the year expressing her interest in volunteering to help the school out any way she could. When the school presented the California Love Drop event, she jumped on the opportunity.



California Love Drop has been able to distribute 11,000 meals all over Orange County, setting up in over 61 locations. They have made a long lasting impact on the local community and have opened up the chance for others to step in and assist others.



“Seeing the smiles was definitely worthwhile. With all of the uncertainty it feels good to know we’re helping make a difference in people’s lives,” says Nguyen. “This event was so important to me because it gave me a new perspective after seeing all walks of life come together, and provided me the chance to give to the families that are going through these hard times.”



The Marine Corps encourages Marines to actively get involved and volunteer. Many programs have been implemented within the Corps in order to assist the efforts of Marines trying to make a difference. Toys for Tots is one of the few programs in the Marine Corps that allows Marines to help those less fortunate. Marines volunteer for this toy drive because there is no greater feeling than giving back to those who need it, especially when it’s those who are local to you.



“Events such as the California Love Drop, bestow a rare moment for us to connect and meet with the locals in the community. This gave me even more motivation and reason to continue to serve this country, and get more involved in our neighborhoods” said Nguyen.