The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants every hunter and visitor to public lands during hunting season to return home safely with their kill.



As a steward of thousands of acres of public hunting land in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, the district reminds hunters to review and commit to safe hunting practices.



Whether the goal is to bring down a buck or bag some ducks, USACE Tulsa implores visitors to wear appropriate personal protective equipment and hunter identification apparel.



Hunting regulations on Corps of Engineers property will, unless otherwise noted, reflect the hunting regulations of the state where the property is located.



Whether a hunter is using a bow, rifle, muzzle loader or shotgun, they should follow firearm safety rules.



- Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot

- Keep your weapon on safe until you are ready to fire

- Keep your finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to fire

- Always assume firearms are loaded

- Keep your firearm and equipment clean and in proper working order

- Wear appropriate personal protective equipment when using firearms



Hunting maps, and information for Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ public lands, are available at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Hunting-Information/.



Hunters must be licensed by the state in which they are hunting to hunt on Corps property and must observe the same rules and regulations within the state.



State hunting regulations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas:



Oklahoma http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/seasons

Kansas https://ksoutdoors.com/

Texas https://tpwd.texas.gov/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2020 10:44 Story ID: 380955 Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District stresses hunter safety as game season approaches, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.