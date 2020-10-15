Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tulsa District stresses hunter safety as game season approaches

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants every hunter and visitor to public lands during hunting season to return home safely with their kill.

    As a steward of thousands of acres of public hunting land in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, the district reminds hunters to review and commit to safe hunting practices.

    Whether the goal is to bring down a buck or bag some ducks, USACE Tulsa implores visitors to wear appropriate personal protective equipment and hunter identification apparel.

    Hunting regulations on Corps of Engineers property will, unless otherwise noted, reflect the hunting regulations of the state where the property is located.

    Whether a hunter is using a bow, rifle, muzzle loader or shotgun, they should follow firearm safety rules.

    - Never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot
    - Keep your weapon on safe until you are ready to fire
    - Keep your finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to fire
    - Always assume firearms are loaded
    - Keep your firearm and equipment clean and in proper working order
    - Wear appropriate personal protective equipment when using firearms

    Hunting maps, and information for Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ public lands, are available at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Hunting-Information/.

    Hunters must be licensed by the state in which they are hunting to hunt on Corps property and must observe the same rules and regulations within the state.

    State hunting regulations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas:

    Oklahoma http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/seasons
    Kansas https://ksoutdoors.com/
    Texas https://tpwd.texas.gov/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.15.2020 10:44
    Story ID: 380955
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District stresses hunter safety as game season approaches, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    turkey
    engineers
    safety
    us
    DoD
    project
    firearms
    recreation
    shotgun
    missions
    lake
    corps
    knives
    regulations
    hunting
    duck
    deer
    Oklahoma
    Texas
    rifle
    equipment
    weapons
    army
    Kansas
    trigger
    camouflage
    Tulsa
    bag
    geese
    apparel
    calls
    muzzle loader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT