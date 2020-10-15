Secretary of the Navy visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Courtesy Photo | 201015-N-YA628-1817 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 15, 2020) - Secretary of the Navy Kenneth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201015-N-YA628-1817 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 15, 2020) - Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite speaks with Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a visit to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (NNS) – Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) to speak with Sailors and commanders Oct. 15.

Braithwaite toured the guided missile destroyer, USS Milius (DDG 69), which is currently in dry dock undergoing a Selected Restricted Availability maintenance period, and attended a morning colors ceremony aboard the ship.

"It was an honor to have the Secretary of the Navy visit Milius, and show him the hard work that our Sailors are putting in to get the ship back into the fight,” said Cmdr. Rob Niemeyer, Milius’ commanding officer. “The Secretary's personal engagement and conversation with Sailors was the highlight of the visit and will have a lasting impact on my crew."

Braithwaite then headed to CFAY’s fleet theater for a socially-distanced small group engagement with enlisted Sailors.

"I am thankful for the opportunity to visit our service members and to better understand the unique challenges and opportunities they face serving in Japan," he said, about the Sailors serving in Japan.. "The dedication and hard work of the entire Navy team here is instrumental in maintaining the readiness of the Forward Deployed Naval Force, which is the keystone of the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan and regional security and stability."

Braithwaite then met with regional commanding officers in CFAY’s headquarters building, adhering to the installation’s health protection condition measures.

"It is always an honor to host senior officials, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to show Secretary Braithwaite the Sailors and ships that call Yokosuka home,” said Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. “We provided a firsthand view of the hard work our Sailors accomplish on a daily basis to the 7th Fleet and all tenant commands at CFAY. In a COVID-19 environment, we understand that travel opportunities are extremely limited and we are even more honored to host Secretary Braithwaite as he tours the Pacific Region."

After meeting with regional commanders, Braithwaite departed to Tokyo for meetings with Japanese defense officials.

"For more than 75 years, the United States has maintained a continuous forward presence throughout the Pacific. Today, we continue our efforts in this region as we work with our partners and allies to ensure peace and stability for a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Braithwaite. "Strengthening these relationships through enhancing interoperability and executing maritime security and awareness operations are vital to maintaining a competitive advantage in this complex global security environment. None of this would be feasible without the forward-deployed Sailors, Marines and civilians whose efforts of which I could not be more proud."

For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.