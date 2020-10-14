Navy Recruiters Receive Top Recognition

Story by Creative Writer Jordan Smith, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office



The top Navy recruiters of 2019 were named Navy Recruiting Command’s (NRC) Recruiters of the Year (ROY) by NRC leadership earlier this year. NRC selects these recruiters based on the sum of their hard work, talent acquisition expertise and the positive impact the recruiters made in local communities.



“Recruiters work incredibly hard throughout the year and 2019 was no exception,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Justin Noble, NRC executive assistant to the national chief recruiter. “I couldn’t be more proud of the recruiters selected this year. They have done an outstanding job representing the Navy and finding talented young men and women to join the Navy the nation needs.”



The 2019 ROY winners include: Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Abraham Blazquez, Active Recruiter of the Year; Master-at-Arms 1st Class Lauri Gonzalez, Reserve Recruiter of the Year; Lt. Francisco Arboleda, Active Duty Officer Recruiter of the Year; Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Meehan, Reserve Officer Recruiter of the Year; Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Christopher Donahue, Sourcer of the Year; Operations Specialist 2nd Class Vanessa Alvarado, Assessor of the Year; Logistic’s Specialist 1st Class Charlton Harley, Onboarder of the Year; Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Stephanie Rice, Nuclear Coordinator of the Year; Navy Counselor 1st Class Jerald Campbell, LPO of the Year; Chief Navy Counselor Reginald F. Miller, DLCPO of the Year; Lt. Cmdr. April Ehrhardt, Medical Officer Recruiter of the Year; Lt. Christopher J. Pike, Officer Nuclear Recruiter of the Year; Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Douglas; Ryles, Enlisted Nuclear Recruiter of the Year; Yeoman 2nd Class Larissa L. Jackson, Chaplain Program Recruiter of the Year; Chief Navy Counselor Anthony Matthew, Area Detachment Director of the Year; Navy Counselor 2nd Class Nicholas Clark, NSW and NSO Recruiter of the Year; Chief Navy Counselor David J. Resnick, Classifier of the Year; and Chief Information System Technician Shakiyia Suggs, Support Person of the Year.



Additionally, Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Phoenix was recognized as the top NRD/Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) in the nation and awarded the Gold “R” Award for their exceptional enlisted and officer production in Fiscal Year (FY) 2019.



“I’m truly grateful for what you have done for recruiting,” said Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, NRC deputy commander. “NRD Phoenix has consistently been a top performer and set the bar for Navy recruiting excellence.”



Nowakowski presented the Golden “R” award to Navy Recruiting District Phoenix’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Mark Moran, Dec. 5.



At the end of this year, Navy Recruiting Command will consist of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that will serve more than 1000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.

