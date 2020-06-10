COMPLETION OF THE CERTIFICATION OF THE GIŻYCKO BRIGADE

Courtesy Photo | A soldier from the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade, Giżycko Brigade,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A soldier from the Polish Army's 15th Mechanized Brigade, Giżycko Brigade, participates in DZIK-20, Oct. 2, Orzysz, Poland. DZIK-20 is the combat readiness evaluation overseen by the Polish Army's 16th Pomeranian Division. see less | View Image Page

On Oct. 2, in Orzysz this is Military Field Training Center, the Polish Army’s 15 Mech Bde wrapped up exercise Dzik-20. Competing their Combat Readiness Evaluation overseen by the Polish Army’s 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division. Soldiers from NATO’s Headquarters, Multinational Division North East (MND-NE) also supported 15 Mech Bde.



DZIK-20 was the last stage of certification of the command and staff of the 15th Mechanized Brigade in Giżycko. During the exercise, the brigade command confirmed the ability to perform the tasks as National Home Defense Forces and received the Combat Ready status.



The participants of the exercise also included soldiers from NATO’s Multinational Division North East and enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. The battle group operates as a battalion of the 15th Mechanized Brigade. Soldiers from MND-NE functioned as the higher level headquarters for the exercise.



On Jan. 29, Poland and Lithuania signed an affiliation agreement enabling MND-NE to increase cooperation and further interoperability between MND-NE and 15th Mechanized Brigade and Lithuania’s Iron Wolf Brigade.



The joint exercise such as DZIK-20 deepened the cooperation between MND-NE and 15th Mechanized Brigade. During earlier exercises such as Saber Strike-18 and Anakonda-18, the Giżycko brigade was supporting the division.



Exercise DZIK-20 has come to an end and the soldiers of both headquarters are preparing for the next joint ventures that will take place in Lithuania in November this year.