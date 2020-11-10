Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Port Visit in Bahrain

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums | 201007-N-OW019-0003 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2020) - Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Green,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums | 201007-N-OW019-0003 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 7, 2020) - Quartermaster Seaman Vincent Green, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), communicates with watchstanders from the pilot house during a sea and anchor detail in the Arabian Gulf, Oct.7. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Elements of the Nimitz Carrier Strike group, including the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 and guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) pulled into Manama, Bahrain for a scheduled port visit in support of logistics and maintenance Oct. 7-11.



This marks the first time a U.S aircraft carrier has visited Bahrain under coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigations, and was made possible due to close coordination between the U.S. Navy and Kingdom of Bahrain.



While this was a working port visit, Sailors and Marines had a number of opportunities to rest and unwind in designated areas on the pier. These activities were planned and carried out in full compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Defense and host nation requirements.



The ships were also able to utilize the Bahrain Navy Exchange’s “Downrange Program”, which allows personnel to purchase items such as food and incidentals while remaining in a quarantine status.



The ships have been deployed since July in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operation and have been operating in the Arabian Gulf since Sept. 18 in order to provide additional support to regional and coalition partners, including support to Operation Inherent Resolve.



“The Sailors and Marines of Carrier Strike Group 11 have worked tirelessly alongside regional partners to demonstrate our commitment to the free flow of commerce, freedom of navigation, and regional maritime security,” said Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander of CSG11. “We are grateful for the support from the Kingdom of Bahrain for our port call.”