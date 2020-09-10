Leadership changes hands at Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Mayport

Cmdr. Brian Hower relinquished charge of Naval Branch Health Clinic Mayport and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Mayport to Cmdr. Jared McKendall during a ceremony at the clinic (aboard Naval Station Mayport) on Oct. 9.



Capt. Teresa Allen, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer, presented Hower with the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding meritorious service in performance of his duties as officer in charge (OIC).



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony included face coverings, social distancing, and a limited number of participants.



Hower, a Medical Service Corps officer and native of Cape Coral, Florida, served as the clinic’s OIC from September 2018 to October 2020. Prior to that, he served as flag aide and deputy executive assistant to the Navy Deputy Surgeon General.



Under Hower’s leadership, the clinic’s 261 staff: delivered care to 21,000 enrolled patients (including operational forces), implemented a medical readiness clinic, achieved 85 percent tenant command medical readiness, earned The Gold Seal of Approval® and Primary Care Medical Home certification from The Joint Commission (the nation’s largest and oldest accrediting body in health care), underwent successful Medical Inspector General Surveys, achieved two Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness “Blue H” Gold Awards (for excellence in clinical primary prevention, community health promotion, and medical staff health), supported the safety of staff and equipment during three hurricanes, and provided care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Hower also led the clinic during its transition to the Defense Health Agency and the establishment of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Mayport.



Following the change of charge, Hower retired from active duty after 31 years of honorable and dedicated service. His tours of duty as a Medical Service Corps officer include the office of the Navy Deputy Surgeon General, U.S. Special Operations Command, Marine Corps Forces Central Command, U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, and Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms. He has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and joint exercise Eager Lion 2015. Previously, he served as a hospital corpsman.



Incoming OIC, Cmdr. Jared McKendall, is a Medical Service Corps officer and native of New Orleans, Louisiana. He served most recently as director for administration and associate director for resource management at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.



As the Jacksonville Market, Naval Hospital Jacksonville and its five branch health clinics (including NBHC Mayport) serve 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, with about 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville (and its five units, including NMRTU Mayport) ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.

