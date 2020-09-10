Social Media Marketing Proving Worthwhile for Navy

by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dustin Knight, Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans Public Affairs



New Orleans (NNS) - Anyone who is in recruiting understands that the world they live in today requires a different approach when it comes to encouraging the best and brightest to join the U.S. Navy. Between the coronavirus limiting person-to-person interactions and hurricane season on the Gulf Coast raining out physical training sessions, recruiters are getting creative in the way they educate, train and assist those who are interested in a naval career.



Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Jaime Britt, a Bowling, TX, native, is one of those recruiters. She is sharpening her social media marketing skills by helping Sailors and Future Sailors through live social media videos and podcasts.



“I think each of these vodcasts and podcasts has its own unique ways of helping,” said Britt. “When COVID -19 came into the picture, we had to get creative in the way we communicated with each other, our applicants and our Future Sailors. When we started these casts, we didn't know the effect it would have on recruiting nation. This has been a light in the dark to our service members and our Future Sailors. We are not alone. We are closer than ever.”



Along with recruiters from other commands around the country, Britt is using her naval and recruiting expertise to educate and motivate her shipmates, Future Sailors, fellow service members from other branches and civilians.

“The C.O.R.E (Communication, Organization, Relationships and Expectations) mentor vodcast was created for future Sailors to ask questions and interact,” Britt said. “We also speak on real world topics that are affecting our future Sailors. C.O.R.E mentorship is important because it opens the discussions we need to be having with our Future Sailors and things they are curious about.”



Many Future Sailors were having doubts about joining and were asking many different questions to Damage Control 1st Class Veronica Scott, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command’s social media trainer.



“I am an admin on U.S. Navy Future Sailor Facebook group and noticed many Future Sailors asking question about current news and events,” said Scott. “There seemed to be a fear of joining as a female or questions about how diverse the Navy really is. I thought it was really important to jump online with our Future Sailors to answer their questions about hot topics or simply mentor our future. AC1 Britt along with five other female Sailors formed what we now call C.O.R.E. We volunteer our Saturday mornings to host Q&As or discuss topics, sharing our experiences in the Navy. I invited some of the most honest, open and great mentors across recruiting nation to join, and AC1 Britt is one of them!”



Not only does Britt participate in vodcasts and podcasts that elevate Future Sailors and Sailors mentally, she is also keeping them in physical shape with the “Certified Fitness Leader” vodcast.



“The ‘Certified Fitness Leader’ (CFL) vodcast was created to motivate and encourage our Sailors,” Britt said. “Even though we cannot use gyms, we can still stay in shape and our physical health is just as important as our mental health. We also interview service members that embody the fitness culture and fitness influencers. We network across recruiting, active-duty and Reserve boundaries. CFL is important because our fitness is important to our operation and helps us to overcome limits, promotes positivity and reminds everyone not to slack on fitness.”



Just like everyone during this pandemic, Britt did not feel like herself during quarantine and knew she needed a change.



“I, like most people, felt caged, and I gained weight due to quarantine and teleworking,” said Britt. “These social media ventures hold me accountable. They force me to be in shape and present a positive image to the social network. They have helped me become more comfortable in my own skin as well as in front of the camera. They also help me to be more innovative in the way I do my job. For example, with our current situation and a hurricane, I did not just cancel physical training with the Future Sailors; I just switched it to Zoom. We never missed a beat.”



These platforms have kept Britt and many recruiters on a personal level with their Future Sailors and shipmates and have helped bridge the gap during this trying time.



“One of the biggest challenges was keeping recruiters motivated during the pandemic and figuring out new and innovative modes of prospecting,” Britt said. “I spent many hours brainstorming ideas, stepping back and letting the recruiters figure things out for themselves instead of jumping in and helping. This is by far my weakness, but it builds stronger recruiters.”



Scott added, “I was one of the co-hosts with AC1 Britt on the ‘Savage Hour.’ The name sounds dark and intimidating, but we as military service members wanted everyone to know the truth. The truth is that military services members are people, too. We have fun, hobbies, and talents. We love serving our country, too. I believe this platform brings light to who we are in and out of uniform.”



At first glance, Britt may come off as quiet and reserved, but she puts a lot of hard work and dedication into her craft.



“When I met AC1 Britt several months ago during Boston Swarm week, she appeared to be quiet and soft spoken,” Scott said. “I discovered how loud her voice really was through her social media content. AC1 is talented and gifted in video marketing! She is humble, hardworking and wants to assist whenever there is a need. She is a dedicated busy bee, and I have no idea when she sleeps.”



Britt has proven that she is up to the challenge no matter what is thrown her way.



“The social media videos are a way for me to continue to do my job and to connect with my colleagues across the nation,” said Britt. “I have met and become close with so many recruiters and mentors across the nation due to these ventures.”



“I think the vodcast are showing the world that we're not just the uniform,” added Navy Counselor 1st Class Jay Kilgore, leading petty officer of Navy Recruiting Station Huntersville, North Carolina. “They help everyone see that we can show off our talents and motivate people to step out of their comfort zone and be who you are and don't let anyone stop you from achieving your goals. She cares about her Future Sailors and pushes and motivates them to be the best of the best. As a Sailor, she loves the Navy and is proud of her rate and represents it all the time. As a person, I think that she has a very kind heart and spirit. She would give you the shirt off her back if she could.”



Britt has no desire to slow down anytime soon.



“My future plans are to continue sharpening my marketing skills and hopefully go back to school and get my doctorate in marketing,” Britt mentioned. “I would like to cross rate to navy counselor rating because I enjoy this job, even the tough parts.”



Navy Talent Acquisition Group New Orleans has an area that encompasses 91,940 square miles.



The district's boundaries cover predominately Louisiana and include areas of Mississippi, lower Alabama and portions of the Florida panhandle.



The command has one Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center (TAOC). The TAOC is subdivided into four TAOC detachments, which include 22 enlisted Navy Recruiting Stations, three Navy Reserve Recruiting Stations, two Navy Recruiting Processing Stations, and seven Navy Officer Recruiting Stations.



At the end of this year, Navy Recruiting Command will consist of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 TAOCs that will serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).



To watch AC1 Britt’s livestreams on Facebook check her out at https://www.facebook.com/certifiedfitnessleaders, https://www.facebook.com/NTAG-New-Orleans-Div-NOLA-107707747544138, or https://www.facebook.com/NAVY-Recruiting-Station-Slidell-303000656560380. You may also find her on Instagram @navytalent504,

@savagebboujee, @navyrecruitingstationslidell, @certifiedfitnessleader.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.09.2020 Date Posted: 10.09.2020 13:14 Story ID: 380679 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Social Media Marketing Proving Worthwhile for Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.