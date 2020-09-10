For Immediate Release October 9, 2020

MONTANA NATIONAL GUARD AIRCREW SUCCESSFULLY RESCUES HIKERS



Condon, Mont. – A Montana Army National Guard medevac team and a HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter successfully rescued two hikers from the Holland Peak area on Monday, Oct. 5, after one of the hikers developed a life-threatening medical condition.



The Montana Army National Guard Joint Operations Center received an official request at approximately 2 p.m. and began preparing the crew for the mission. Montana National Guard Aircraft #608 and four crew members left the Army Aviation Support Facility at 3:30 p.m. and arrived at the approximate location of the hikers at 4 p.m. Missoula Co. Deputy Sheriff, Ryan Dunster, was put on-board the aircraft to aid in locating the hikers.



The rescue was conducted in turbulent winds, at an elevation of 9,300 feet, according to Capt. Tom Meredith, Pilot In Command of the mission. The hikers were hoisted, with assistance from a crew member on the ground, approximately 100 feet to the aircraft. Both hikers were on board Aircraft #608 at 5:20 p.m. and transported to the Condon Airfield where they were then transported, by ambulance, to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center.



“Over the last 12 months we have done extensive training for scenarios just like this. We were able to bring it all together for the mission on Monday in a dynamic environment, at a high altitude and turbulent winds. Search and Rescue missions are much like the MEDEVAC missions we perform overseas,” said Meredith. “Participating in state missions is a very meaningful and rewarding part of our job, especially when we are able to aid in a successful rescue, save a life, and return individuals home to their families."



The helicopter and medevac crew are assigned to Detachment 1, Charlie Company, 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion. The aircraft and crew are a fully trained medical evacuation team, with hoist, infrared and night vision capabilities on the aircraft.



The Montana Army National Guard is authorized immediate response authority for providing Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA), when requested by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) or a state declaration of emergency.



The Montana Army National Guard most often deploys aviation search and rescue (SAR) resources to provide life-saving assistance to state and local authorities, including local search and rescue coordinators, when requested by and through the AFRCC.



