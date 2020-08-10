The sun never sets on the Resolute Patch - Joint Readiness Exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) from Fort Eustis, Virginia, participated in the Joint Readiness Exercise at Port Arthur, Texas, to assess their ability to conduct seaport of debarkation operations and reception, staging, onward movement and integration operations in preparation for regular Joint Readiness Training Center deployment rotations.



While the 30-day JRE focused primarily in the movement of infantry brigade combat team equipment, it also included tactical operations center, mayor cell/life support, and other various deployment operations.



“The brigade must have challenging and realistic environments if we are going to be ready to bring the Joint Force ashore in support of large scale combat operations,” said U.S. Army Col. Timothy R. Zetterwall, 7th TBX brigade commander. “It is the price we pay to ensure our Soldiers are ready to support the Joint Force when called.”



The intent of the exercise was to evaluate best practices between units by identifying procedures that work well and, more importantly, procedures that may need reevaluation.



“It brought to my attention the skills we can improve upon as a platoon,” said Sgt. 1st Class Edward Clark, 368 Seaport Operations Company platoon sergeant and JRE vessel noncommissioned officer in-charge. “And what systems we can put in place to elevate those skills so all Soldiers can identify what right looks like.”



The training allowed the units to obtain practical experience for real-world joint forces situations.



“The training we received was key and vital,” said Clark. “The hands-on approach allowed all Soldiers to not only visually but physically experience their job first-hand instead of classroom or simulation training.”



A major aspect of this exercise was the inclusion of various units coming together as a deployable Joint Force to accomplish a real-world expeditionary mission.



“Deployment readiness is so important for the 7th TBX because we are the Army's active duty expeditionary port opening transportation brigade,” said Zetterwall. “The Brigade must have challenging and realistic environments if we are going to be ready to bring the Joint Force ashore in support of large scale combat operations.”



Working with many partners across the Army the 7th TBX honed their skills in preparation for an upcoming deployment rotation within the company. The exercise simulated realistic expeditionary scenarios where units have to combine their abilities.



“This mission has been a great learning experience to new Soldiers mixed with seasoned Soldiers that have done this before,” said Clark. “I always use the quote, one is none and two is one, meaning that not one Soldier has all the training and answers to everything, but we as a team can accomplish any task or mission given to us with superb results in mind.”



The 7th TBX has at least one unit deployed at all times, and is one of the most deployed Army unit in history; this is how the company earned their motto, “The sun never sets on the Resolute Patch.”



“The enduring role of the 7th TBX is to be the Army's globally responsive force for conducting seaport terminal operations to include Army watercraft operations in support of contingency/military or humanitarian aid/disaster relief operations,” Said Zetterwall.



To follow their adventures and learn more about the 7th TBX visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/7thTBX/.

