NEX To Focus on Safety This Holiday Season

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | All NEX locations worldwide have installed sneeze shields at cash registers to help...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | All NEX locations worldwide have installed sneeze shields at cash registers to help with social distancing and to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

This holiday season will look different this year for NEX customers. Given the current environment, the NEX is taking additional steps to ensure customers feel comfortable and safe while shopping for gifts and other necessities for their loved ones.



“Customer and associate safety is our #1 priority this holiday season,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). “We know this holiday season will be like no other we’ve ever experienced. To that end, we have created several initiatives so customers can shop smarter, safer and earlier this year. We are balancing that safety while still offering the festive holiday spirit and the great deals on key brands and products our customers have come to expect from their NEX.”



This year, NEX holiday pricing will begin on Oct. 8 and, to lessen crowds in its stores, any previous one-day sales will be replaced with three-day sales to give customers more time to shop.



In addition, some larger NEX stores will be adding a specific time slot for senior and high risk customers as well as the creation of “By Appointment” shopping for those who would prefer to limit interaction even further. Finally, the NEX Drive/Up curbside delivery program is available at several NEX locations around the world. More information on these programs can be found at www.mynavyexchange.com/WeBelieve.



NEXs will also implement several additional precautionary measures to further protect the health of its customers. First, store aisles will be kept clear of displays to ensure room for social distancing. There will also be a strict occupancy limit in stores as well as a limit to the number of customers allowed in the checkout line during peak shopping days.



Finally, the frequency of deep cleaning in stores will be increased during the holiday season. This cleaning includes regular wiping down of surfaces, door handles, shopping carts and other public areas as prescribed by the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, sanitation wipes and / or hand sanitizer will be readily available at cash registers and sneeze shields remain installed at registers for the safety of associates and patrons alike. In addition, everyone inside a NEX location must wear cloth face covering at all times.



NEX customers also can shop anytime on myNavyExchange.com. Customers will find the same great deals online as in stores, when possible and available. Shipping is free when using a MILITARY STAR card or for purchases over $49.95.



“This year has been extraordinary in many ways and has taught us all some valuable lessons including the importance of family and friends,” said Bianchi. “We have so much to be thankful for. On behalf of our 12,000 NEXCOM associates around the world, thank you for your service and your support!”