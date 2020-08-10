28th ECAB takes control of aviation mission in Mideast

The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, operating as Task Force Anvil, formally took control of the aviation mission in the U.S. Central Command region during a transfer of authority ceremony here.



The ceremony included the uncasing of the 28th ECAB’s colors. They are taking over the mission from the 34th ECAB who is preparing to return home after being deployed to the Middle East since late-2019.



“Although the pandemic prevented the 28th ECAB from experiencing the longstanding Army tradition of casing of the colors, we are taking part in the tradition of uncasing our colors,” said Col. Howard Lloyd, 28th ECAB commander. “Uncasing the colors signifies that it is time for the 28th ECAB to assume responsibility from the 34th ECAB of providing aviation capabilities to our regional partners and to U.S. Central Command.”



Uncasing the brigade colors, a rallying flag, symbolizes that the unit is actively participating in a mission. During the ceremony, the 34th ECAB cased their colors.



The ceremony was also an opportunity for the leaders of the 34th ECAB to recognize their Soldiers for a job well done, and for the 28th ECAB’s leaders to give their Soldiers one more pep talk before taking over the mission.



“In a complex, pandemic operating environment we demonstrated the passion, desire and motivation required to bring nine states together into a combat-ready, multifunctional task force,” said Lloyd. “To Task Force Anvil, now is the time.”



The brigade transfer of authority ceremony followed battalion-level ceremonies for each of the subordinate units in the region.



28th ECAB Soldiers are in the Middle East, within CENTCOM’s area of responsibility, to provide aviation assets and capabilities to help increase regional security and peace in the region while serving U.S. interests.

