FASTPAC hovers over the Camp Fuji Airfield to conclude anti-terrorism training

COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, Japan- U.S. Marines with Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team-Pacific (FASTPAC) concludes sustainability training on Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji using Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques (HRST) Sept. 16, 2020. This training regimen allowed FASTPAC Marines to rehearse rapid battlefield insertion by way of MH-60s Seahawks from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, based out of Naval Air Facility Atsugi.



Stationed out of Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, FASTPAC operates under U.S. 7th Fleet to support as embarked security teams with naval assets, and for anti-terrorism and security operations primarily focused on embassy reinforcement. On call for action, FASTPAC is prepared to deploy forces to defend and secure vital national assets.



“The FAST Marines are trained to globally deploy as an expeditionary anti-terrorism and security force,” said Capt. Kevin Chathas, platoon commander of FAST bravo platoon. “We specialize in embassy reinforcement missions to protect U.S. civilians and government assets under threat. To do so, we constantly train to remain alert and proficient if the need ever arises to respond to a crisis. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to sustain HRST capabilities on CATC Camp Fuji because it enables us to demonstrate to our higher commands and partnered units that we are a versatile and integrated force within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.”



The training ranges and environment of CATC Camp Fuji offered FASTPAC Marines the ability to maintain and increase combat ability in infantry tactics and skills to include: live-fire marksmanship and grenade throws, urban operations, and aircraft insertion training. By maintaining proficiency in these skills, Marines of FASTPAC remain capable of rapidly responding to crisis events in the Indo-Pacific and globally.



“At Camp Fuji, we offer units the opportunity to train in unique environments while being supported with a dedicated staff eager to assist with anything needed,” said Col. Robert Bodisch, commanding officer of CATC Camp Fuji. “One of our many goals for the base is to modernize and maximize training opportunities to ensure all units are combat ready when the need arises. Being able to support FAST platoon’s helicopter ropes suspension techniques training with our own qualified staff stresses our commitment to meet this goal.”



Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji is a U.S. Marine Corps installation dedicated to supporting combat arms training that contributes to the readiness, lethality, and modernization of the Marine Corps, partner and joint forces in order to defend, fight and win in the Indo-Pacific region.