Navy Recruiting District Raleigh rebrands to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina

Photo By Gregory White | 201001-N-RB391-028 (Raleigh, NC) - CDR Mark Smith, commanding officer of NTAG Carolina (formerly NRD Raleigh), Command Master Chief Kenneth Nixon, Navy Counselor Master Chief Petty Officer Gerald Allchin, chief recruite, and CDR John Horne, executive officer, stand in front of the command's new backdrop following a ceremony celebrating the transformation of Navy Recruiting District Raleigh to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina October 1. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs)

Navy Recruiting District Raleigh rebranded to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina during an unofficial renaming ceremony Oct. 1, in Raleigh.



The transition was part of a recruiting-wide strategy to change the way the recruiting mission is approached and accomplished, said Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, the chief recruiter at NTAG Carolina.



“Under the NTAG umbrella, recruiters are assigned to offices within a talent acquisition and onboarding center (TAOC),” said Allchin. “Recruiting assignments fall into three types within each TAOC. They are talent scouts, assessors, and on-boarders.”



Allchin went on to explain the roles and responsibilities of each position.



“Recruiters are no longer expected to do everything from prospecting to on-boarding,” said Allchin. “This new way allows us to utilize and rely on each individual’s strengths. Talent scouts are on the beat networking with community influencers and centers of interest. They’ll be talking to new people and introducing people to the Navy. Our assessors will take prospects, from the scouts and complete all the paper work and processing. On-boarders ensure future Sailors stay fit, trained and ready to ship.”



The goal is to adjust the culture, processes, and organization structure in order to successfully recruit in future market conditions, that in the past would have been extremely challenging according to NTAG Command Master Chief Kenneth Nixon.



“Our vision to accomplish the mission will be people first,” said Nixon. “My strong belief is that we will embrace the challenges head on, looking at the future of recruiting and doing what it takes to be even more successful.“



The ceremony was hosted by Cmdr. Mark Smith, the commanding officer for the NTAG Carolina.



“Today is a new ship for us, NTAG Carolina, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina,” said Smith. “We are no longer, after today, NRD Raleigh.”



At the end of this year, Navy Recruiting Command will consist of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGS, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that will serve more than 1000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America's Navy.