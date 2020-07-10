DLA, HHS deliver rapid-result COVID-19 test kits across the nation

The Defense Logistics Agency supplied over 11 million rapid COVID-19 test kits that provide on-site results within 15 minutes to thousands of sites nationwide by Oct. 2.



The deliveries are part of a contract awarded Aug. 28 for 150 million tests on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services and are expected to continue through December.



“Our DLA Troop Support Medical team, partnering with HHS and the vendor, are hard at work ensuring we get these tests where they’re needed, when they’re needed,” said DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence.



HHS requested that DLA procure the tests for potential distribution to schools and “special needs populations,” according to an Aug. 27 HHS press release. The tests don’t require lab equipment and can be used by workers with a Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendment waiver.



HHS identifies, prioritizes and communicates delivery locations to state entities, schools, nursing homes, and other federal partners such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and National Aeronautics and Space Administration. DLA Troop Support is coordinating with HHS and the vendor daily, said Daniel Keefe, DLA Troop Support’s director of medical supplier operations.



“This has been one of several missions where Medical has had the chance to work closely with HHS, and our ability to work together to get products shipped a day after sites are identified has been incredible,” he said.

