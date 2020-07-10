Navy Exchange Service Command Announces NEX Holiday Return Policy

NEX customers can make post-holiday returns at any location worldwide through Jan. 23, 2021. This extended holiday return policy applies to original purchases made between Oct. 8 – Dec. 10, 2020, at any NEX or through myNavyExchange.com. Purchases made after Dec. 10 may be returned within the NEX’s standard 45-day return policy. Customers are asked to include any packaging material along with the receipt when making a return. Any returns without a receipt will be placed on a NEX Gift Card.
AppleCare/AppleCare+ Protection Plans are returnable within 60 days of purchase. Requests for returns of these protection plans after 60 days will be referred to Apple for a pro-rated refund for the days remaining on the plan.
A great gift idea this holiday season is a NEX Gift Card. NEX Gift Cards can be purchased in varying dollar amounts and has no fees or expiration date. It can be used just like cash for most merchandise and service purchases at any NEX or at myNavyExchange.com. As an added convenience, NEX Gift Cards can also be purchased at Commissary locations around the world.
