A Brief History: NAMRU-Dayton

The Naval Medical Research Unit - Dayton (NAMRU-Dayton) celebrates ten years of service as a major Department of Defense medical research command. Since the official activation on October 6, 2010, our scientific expertise and unique capabilities in aerospace medicine and environmental health effects supports the command’s mission to maximize warfighter performance and survivability.



NAMRU-Dayton was established as a result of a decision made by the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Commission to form a Center of Excellence for the Navy and Air Force, aligning their aeromedical research, education, and training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Dayton, Ohio.



As a result of the BRAC directive, the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL), located at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola since 1939, was ordered to relocate to WPAFB to collocate with the United States Air Force’s 711th Human Performance Wing (711 HPW). In an effort to further enhance manpower cost savings, the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), ordered NAMRL to disestablish and merge with the Naval Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), established on WPAFB since 1976, to form NAMRU-Dayton.



On June 1, 2011, a commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of the Major General Harry G. Armstrong Complex, comprised of several new Navy and Air Force facilities. In addition to Air Force elements from the 711 HPW and U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, the complex includes NAMRU-Dayton’s command headquarters and research laboratories.



As a subordinate command to Naval Medical Research Center, NAMRU-Dayton conducts aerospace medical and environmental health effects research to enhance warfighter health, safety, performance and readiness.



NAMRL conducts aerospace-relevant research in the biomedical and behavioral sciences. The lab is equipped with capabilities in acceleration and sensory sciences, biomedical sciences, environmental physiology, and engineering and technical services, all of which are supported by a unique collection of state-of-the-science research devices. NAMRL’s research portfolio enables NAMRU-Dayton to transition validated knowledge and effective technologies to the fleet, mitigating and preventing leading factors associated with aeromedical mishaps.



EHEL assesses potential health effects associated with exposure to various environmental stressors our military encounters, such as physical stressors and chemical and material hazards. EHEL scientists evaluate the effects of exposure from multiple standpoints. The ultimate objective is to generate appropriate data used in the development of health protective exposure standards for our military and civilian populations.



Together, our extensive capabilities and scientific expertise housed at NAMRU-Dayton enables us to address identified Fleet needs. We remain on the cutting edge of research to maximize warfighter performance and survivability.

