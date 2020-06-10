Battle for the title of Army’s Best Warrior

Photo By Senior Airman Derek Seifert | U.S. Army Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Derek Seifert | U.S. Army Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Trans. Brigade, clears a M249 Light Machine Gun for disassembly at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 5, 2020. The Warrior Tasks and Drills was comprised of establishing a secure communications line using a field radio, camouflage and signaling techniques, disassembly and assembly of a M249 Light Machine Gun, medical drills for victims of heat stroke, and donning CBRN personal protection equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert) see less | View Image Page

The title of the Army’s Best Warrior is given to one Soldier annually after an extensive competition that spans across all the Army major commands.



Each Soldier who competes must complete a series of events including the new Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons range qualification, a 12-mile ruck march, warrior tasks and drills, an essay, and finishing with an interview board with leadership.



Army Materiel Command, Spc. Francisco Gutierrez, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Trans. Brigade, is the Soldier representing Joint Base Langley-Eustis in the competition for the title of the Army’s Best Warrior.



Gutierrez has the support of his unit during his push towards winning the Best Warrior title.



“SPC Gutierrez has proven himself to be the epitome of a Surface Warrior,” said Maj. Eric Ahle, commander of the 688th RPOE, 832nd Trans. BN, 597th Trans. Bde. “He strives to constantly better himself and the organization, seeking nothing short of excellence. Gutierrez inspires other Soldiers in 688th RPOE and enables the detachment to rapidly deploy worldwide to deliver readiness and lethality."



During his training, from the support he received from his unit, Gutierrez gained a better appreciation for what he was embarking on and what it meant to others around him.



“Admittedly, I was doing it for myself at first,” said Gutierrez. “But over time I started seeing there are people who want me to represent them and that’s an honor.”



Gutierrez continued training to tackle all the tasks the competition has to offer.



“I’ve accomplished the AFCT, the range, and just now the 12-mile ruck march,” Gutierrez said. “It’s all been good. I could have done better on the ball throw in the AFCT, and on the range but I am happy with my score and for the 12-mile ruck, I am definitely happy with my score. I was aiming for below three hours.”



Gutierrez completed the 12-mile ruck march and with the other events behind him, he continues to strive to be named the Army’s Best Warrior.



“I wanted to see how far I can go,” said Gutierrez. “To see myself at my limits.”





The only challenge Gutierrez has left is the interview board. The final results for the 2020 Army Best Warrior will be announced Oct. 13.