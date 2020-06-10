NEX Customers Can Support Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society this Fall

NEX customers once again have the opportunity to support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society through the purchase of a $5 benefit ticket. This year, from Oct. 8 – Nov. 10, 2020, customers can purchase a $5 benefit ticket at select NEX locations. The purchase of the benefit ticket entitles customers to $5 off plus an additional 5% off their one-time NEX purchase made Nov. 5 – 10, 2020. With the purchase of a benefit ticket, customers will receive a free benefit reusable tote, while supplies last.
Customers can purchase the benefit reusable bag at NEX Little Creek, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Oceana , Va.; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX San Diego, Port Hueneme and North Island, Lemoore and Monterey, Calif.; NEX Jacksonville, Pensacola, Mayport, Key West and Orlando, Fla.; NEX Whidbey Island, Bremerton, Bangor and Everett, Wash.; NEX Fallon, Nev.; NEX Great Lakes, Ill.; NEX Corpus Christi, Texas; NEX New Orleans, La.; NEX Kings Bay, Ga.; NEX Gulfport and Meridian, Miss.; NEX Mitchel Field, N. Y.; NEX New London, Conn.; NEX Patuxent River, Bethesda and Annapolis, Md.; NEX Washington Navy Yard, D. C.; NEX Charleston, S. C.; NEX Newport, R. I.; NEX Memphis, Tenn.; NEX Yokosuka, Atsugi and Sasebo, Japan; NEX Naples, Italy; NEX Sigonella, Sicily; NEX Rota, Spain; NEX Guam and NEX Bahrain.
Since 2011, NEX customers have donated over $2 million to NMCRS. Customers donated nearly $192,000 during the NEX benefit ticket campaign held this past spring.
