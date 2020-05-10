Complexity Increases for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

Courtesy Photo | The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile Cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) launches a harpoon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile Cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) launches a harpoon surface-to-surface missile during part of a Live Fire With a Purpose exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman (Aegis) Third Class Raymond Castillo / Released) see less | View Image Page

Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG 2) cruiser-destroyer (CRUDES) warships completed the Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) exercise on October 3.



During SWATT, the major training events included conducting integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), anti-submarine warfare / surface warfare (ASW/SUW), information warfare (IW), ship maneuvering and live-fire events designed to tactically prepare surface forces for maritime warfare missions.



“I found SWATT to be invaluable tactical training for any ships preparing for C2X [Composite Training Unit Exercise] and deployment in this current complex great power environment,” said Capt. John Krisciunas, commodore of DESRON 22. “WTIs are the game changers of the fleet. They provide significant tactical motivation and knowledge to crews drastically increasing their readiness for great power competition.”



SWATT is the Surface Force's premier advanced tactical training exercise developed and led by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC). SWATT provides multi-ship, multi-platform, multi-warfare area training at sea to increase combat capability, lethality and interoperability.



"SWATT enabled Mitscher's crew to improve unit-level tactical readiness, and was our only opportunity to increase warfighting efficiency and effectiveness as a team of ships and aircraft before integrating with the rest of the CSG," said Cdr. Matthew Cox, USS Mitscher (DDG 57) commanding officer. "SMWDC senior mentors and WTIs did a fantastic job of coaching me and our Mitschermen through complex, multi-warfare scenarios at sea that prepared us for the challenges we will face on deployment and in our role as alternate Air and Missile Defense Commander."



Staffs and units that participated in the exercise were primarily Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC); Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG 2); Destroyer Squadron 22 (DESRON 22); USS Monterey (CG 61); USS Mahan (DDG 72); USS Mitscher (DDG 57); USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116); Maritime Patrol Squadron ten (VP-10), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, and HSM 46.



“This SWATT was a very successful underway training event in partnership with DESRON 22 and USS Monterey,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nick Van Wagoner, SMWDC’s lead planner for East Coast SWATTs. “We were able to successfully introduce a number of new training initiatives like a capstone event and Live Fire with a Purpose that will better prepare our shipmates for the high-end fight.”



During the event, warships completed a capstone event which is an 18-24 hour multi-domain, multi-warfare free-play that is designed to challenge Warfare Commanders, unit Commanding Officers, and watch standers alike in stressful conditions, with the inclusion of assessed battle damage and opportunities for integration of shipboard training teams and toughness training.



SMWDC led the SWATT exercise with WTIs, senior mentors and subject matter experts embarked aboard CSG 2 warships. These onboard trainers provided over-the-shoulder mentoring for watchstanders and commanding officer and warfare commander level guidance from senior mentors. Subject matter experts delivered rapid replay capability from scheduled training events that provided immediate feedback for watchstanders to help them rapidly learn from challenges they experienced during training.



SMWDC is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. SMWDC headquarters is located onboard Naval Base San Diego and has four divisions located in Virginia and California focused on IAMD, ASW/SUW, mine warfare, and amphibious warfare.