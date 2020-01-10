The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile Cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) launches a harpoon surface-to-surface missile during part of a Live Fire With a Purpose exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Madison Gilman / Released)
Complexity Increases for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training
