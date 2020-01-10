Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Complexity Increases for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile Cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) launches a harpoon surface-to-surface missile during part of a Live Fire With a Purpose exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. j.g. Madison Gilman / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.05.2020 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768529
    VIRIN: 201001-N-N2432-1004
    Filename: DOD_108010914
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Complexity Increases for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Complexity Increases for Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

    TAGS

    fleet
    amphibious warfare
    Virginia
    interoperability
    Naval Base San Diego
    live-fire
    warships
    shipmates
    California
    mine warfare
    Carrier Strike Group 2
    capstone
    USS Monterey (CG 61)
    Ticonderoga-class guided-missile Cruiser
    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)
    USS Mahan (DDG 72)
    DESRON 22
    CSG 2
    WTI
    lethality
    Standard Missile
    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)
    MIW
    watch standers
    AMW
    multi-ship
    Destroyer Squadron 22
    Commanding Officers
    Surface Force
    integrated air and missile defense
    IAMD
    HSM 46
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Warfare Tactics Instructors
    surface forces
    SWATT
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74
    Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training
    CRUDES
    ASW/SUW
    Live Fire with a Purpose
    advanced tactical training
    cruiser-destroyer
    (SM) 2
    high-end fight
    anti-submarine warfare / surface warfare
    maritime warfare missions
    great power environment
    multi-platform
    multi-warfare area training at sea
    increase combat capability
    multi-warfare
    Air and Missile Defense Commander
    Maritime Patrol Squadron ten (VP-10)
    Warfare Commanders
    harpoon surface-to-surface missile
    Arleigh-Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT