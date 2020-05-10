Army & Air Force Exchange Driver Named 2020 National Private Truck Council All-Star

Courtesy Photo | Bruce Cameron is the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's sixth driver in the past 11...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bruce Cameron is the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's sixth driver in the past 11 years to earn All-Star status from the National Private Truck Council. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – A 16-year Army & Air Force Exchange Service driver has been named a 2020 All-Star Driver by the National Private Truck Council.



Bruce Cameron, who drives out of the Waco Distribution Center in Texas, is the Exchange’s sixth driver in the past 11 years to earn All-Star status.



The NPTC, a trade association that advocates on behalf of private trucking fleets and their drivers, co-sponsors the award along with International Truck/Navistar. The All-Star designation recognizes 100 drivers who have exhibited an exceptional commitment to safety, compliance and customer service from June 2019 through May 2020.



“It’s an all-encompassing nomination process that looks at a driver’s record—safety on the job, injuries, traffic history and compliance with internal policies,” said Col. Douglas Vallejo, the Exchange’s deputy director of Logistics. “Bruce’s record shows a totality of excellence and a commitment to living up to Exchange values to serve those who serve.”



Cameron joined the Exchange in 2004 and has driven 4.5 million miles during a 44-year career. His route takes him to Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Fla., then west to Fort Bliss in El Paso.



“It’s nice to have that recognition. It shows that people care about truckers and what they do—especially those who do it the right way,” Cameron said. “I am proud to represent the Exchange and grateful to everyone who nominated me.”



Winners were scheduled to be recognized at a conference in Orlando in September, but it was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. Instead, drivers are represented in an advertisement in the September issue of Fleet Owner magazine and will be invited to attend the NPTC’s 2021 Education Management Conference from April 25-27 in Cincinnati, where they will be recognized.



Facebook-friendly version: Bruce Cameron is the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s sixth driver in the past 11 years to be named an All-Star driver by the National Private Truck Council. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1vt.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange