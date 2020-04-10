143rd RSG departs for Overseas Deployment

Photo By Timothy Koster | Family and friends of the Soldiers assigned to the 143rd Regional Support Group watch...... read more read more Photo By Timothy Koster | Family and friends of the Soldiers assigned to the 143rd Regional Support Group watch as the unit's plane departs the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks, Conn., Oct. 4, 2020. The 143rd is deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield. see less | View Image Page

WINDSOR LOCKS – Conn. – Nearly 100 Soldiers assigned to the Connecticut National Guard’s 143rd Regional Support Group departed from the Army Aviation Support Facility, here, Oct. 4, 2020 to begin mobilization training for an overseas deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



The unit’s mission will be to provide base management and oversight as part of Task Force Spartan – the U.S. military’s effort in Southwest Asia to strengthen the country’s defense in the region and build partner force capabilities.



“I have every confidence that the 143rd RSG will perform at the highest levels supporting units and partners in the region,” said Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard. “Connecticut’s Home Team will once again prove its readiness and capability working alongside our active duty and reserve counterparts overseas as much as we have domestically here at home through this challenging year.”



Over the next ten months, approximately 1,000 Connecticut National Guardsmen are expected to deploy in support of various contingency operations overseas, signaling the largest overseas presence of Connecticut guardsmen in nearly eighty years.



The 143rd RSG’s lineage dates back to the famed 43rd Infantry Division, nicknamed “Winged Victory Division”, with notable service in the Pacific Theater during World War II.