USS Gabrielle Giffords Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (October 1, 2020) – Cmdr. Michael Piano relieved Cmdr. Dustin Lonero as commanding officer of USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Blue Crew during a pierside change of command ceremony aboard USS Omaha (LCS 12) at Naval Base San Diego, October 1.



A native of San Jose, California, Lonero served as the crew’s executive officer before assuming command in May 2018. As commanding officer, he led Gabrielle Giffords through multiple ship-wide certification events and Gabrielle Giffords’ first deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to have been in command of the best Sailors in our Navy,” said Lonero. “This crew displayed a truly unwavering commitment to success during a period of great uncertainty. The work we’ve done with our partners in the Pacific has proven essential in bettering our seamanship and interoperability alongside our allies."



Lonero’s next assignment is commanding officer of USS Coronado (LCS 4) in San Diego.



Piano, a native of Los Angeles, California, recently served as the crew’s executive officer before assuming command.



“I could not be more proud to serve as USS Gabrielle Giffords’ next commanding officer,” said Piano. “This team made remarkable strides toward highlighting the lethality and flexibility that LCS provides to the fleet. I’m excited to continue working with this crew to strive for mission readiness and warfighting excellence."



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as the high seas.

