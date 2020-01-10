Accelerated NRC Transformation: Out With the NRDs, in With the NTAGs

Story by Creative Writer Jordan Smith, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office



Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) has accelerated the transformation of its Navy Recruiting Districts (NRDs) into Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAGs).



In light of the recent pandemic, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, NRC, challenged the Navy recruiting enterprise to accelerate the transformation process in order to provide better service to the recruits, optimize available technologies, create expertise that allows for a single focus on the elements of recruiting and set the organization on a single operating model by the end of 2020 – far ahead of the original schedule of 2023.



“The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the benefits that our upgraded technologies, organizational structures, and e-talent teams can offer to Navy recruiting,” said Velez. “We are on a solid path with transforming our enterprise. After seeing how successful our transformed NTAGs were at the beginning of the pandemic, I determined that accelerating the transformation throughout all Navy recruiting by the year’s end is the right answer.”



The technological upgrades offered through transformation are helping Recruiters become more efficient, and enhancing the experiences of applicants.



“We have got to provide a better customer experience for applicants; speeding up transformation will allow that to happen,” said Jennifer Kelly, NRC division director of N94, which is the department responsible for leads generation and distribution.



“Recruiters benefit by having a modern IT solution via Salesforce, which is used by all of the top contenders in customer service to manage their customers. Transitioning us into a fully submersed system is key, especially in a COVID-19 world. Traditionally, our systems lagged quite a bit, and it could take up to a week to contact an applicant from the time that they gave us their information. The beauty of Salesforce is that it runs in real time, so when an applicant gives us their information, it is immediately available to the Recruiters.”



Utilizing up-to-date technology and social media has been integral to the success of NRC’s recruiting efforts, especially during COVID-19, and the e-talent teams have played a pivotal role in this.



“None of us could foresee COVID-19 and what was going to happen, but what if none of the transformation teams had developed an e-talent group and division within their commands?” asked Chief Navy Counselor Martha Noe, E-Talent Central DLCPO for Region West. “What if the position of social media prospecting and brand development never came into effect prior to COVID? The e-talent team really helps get the Navy image out there.”



Transformation is not only modernizing Navy Recruiting’s technologies and platforms, but is maximizing the unique talents of each Recruiter by matching them with the recruiting pillar (sales and sourcing, assessing, onboarding, or e-talent) that best suits their talents.



“Accelerating transformation allows us to standardize processes across the enterprise and realize the benefits of functional specialization much sooner,” said Cmdr. Patrick Copeland, Deputy Commodore of Region Central. “In legacy recruiting, a Recruiter was required to be good at every function including prospecting, sales, administration, and Future Sailor management. If a legacy Recruiter struggled throughout any of the process, they would ultimately struggle to achieve their assigned goals and be considered unsuccessful. Functional specialization allows a Sailor to become a Subject Matter Expert in the area that is best suited for them. We put the right person in the right job and they become efficient throughout the whole recruiting process.”



Overall, the NTAG model is proving to improve work-life balance for Navy Recruiters while gaining a more consistent mission outcome.



“NRC Transformation will provide the Recruiter the best Quality of Life in order to meet increased mission requirements,” said Neil Higgins, NRC transformation officer. “The feedback we are getting from the field is that NRDs who have transformed are especially enjoying the quality of life. Instead of working so many hours, they're able to manage their time accordingly with production rates moving in the right direction.”



Copeland added that the expected outcomes from transformation not only include increased Sailor quality of life, but also an increase in Local Effective Accession Delivery System (LEADS) conversion, an increase in the quality of contracts, an increase in Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) conversion, an increase in Sailor advancement at Recruit Training Command (RTC), and a potential decrease in Delayed Entry Program (DEP) and RTC attrition.



At the end of this year, Navy Recruiting Command will consist of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that will serve more than 1000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



