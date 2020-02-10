Privatized housing resident advocate established for BAFB

In an effort to uphold the 2nd Bomb Wing priority of offering a safe, secure and welcoming community, Barksdale housing residents will now have a newly created wing housing advocate that gives residents a voice to speak on their behalf.



With the congressional signing of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 and the creation of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative Tenant Bill of Rights in early 2020, Barksdale has allocated a new privatized housing resident advocate to address housing issues on behalf of the 2nd BW.



“My job is to ensure our Airmen and their families' housing needs are met so they can stay focused on the mission,” said Joshua Swanger, 2nd BW privatized housing resident advocate. “A healthy and safe home is part of a resilient and ready family.”



The new advocate position gives Barksdale housing members another avenue to ensure their housing needs are addressed.



Similar to the Military Housing Office (MHO) and Hunt housing, the housing resident advocate addresses any issues Airmen may have with their base home. However, the new position works directly for the wing commander, giving residents a powerful voice when advocated for.



“I work directly with Barksdale housing residents while simultaneously partnering with the MHO and Hunt Housing,” Swanger said. “We are all one team with a common goal of providing the best housing Barksdale has to offer.”



As a retired chief master sergeant, Swanger has lived in military housing throughout his 27 year career. Combined with his experience as a first sergeant and most recently as the 2nd BW command chief, Swanger understands that peace of mind in the home enables Airmen to focus on the mission.



“When people have a good home, they’re focused on their job and their family and that's important,” Swanger said. “When something goes wrong in their home they need to know that someone in the three housing entities; MHO, Hunt, or myself is going to take care of them so they can take care of the mission.”



Swanger also encourages residents to be proactive by identifying their housing needs as soon as they happen, completing maintenance surveys every time work is completed, being active in the Barksdale Resident Council and filling out the yearly CEL survey.



Barksdale residents can reach the housing resident advocate at 318-456-6386 or email directly to joshua.swanger.1@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2020 Date Posted: 10.02.2020 12:03 Story ID: 380096 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Privatized housing resident advocate established for BAFB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.