    Oologah Lake deviation enables bank stabilization project

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | A deviation to temporarily reduce the top of the conservation pool at Oologah Lake to...... read more read more

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will implement a temporary deviation to the conservation pool at Oologah Lake Oct. 2 for bank stabilization and erosion prevention construction.

    Under the deviation, the top of the conservation pool or “normal pool” will temporarily change from elevation 638 to 635.5.

    The deviation will not impact the water control manual flood storage operations. If the system flood storage reaches 15 percent of total capacity the deviation will be superseded.

    The deviation is authorized until November 2021 but may be extended in accordance with Corps of Engineers’ processes for requesting deviations.

    The USACE advises boaters to be cautious when the temporary deviation takes effect as reduced lake levels may expose previously submerged water hazards.

    Construction and repair of the slopes at Allen’s Point on Oologah Lake was included in the Fiscal Year 2019 - 2020 work plan.

    Oologah Lake pool and release information is available online at www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/OOLO.lakepage.html.

