Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads opens new Sewells Point Child Development Center

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads opened its doors to the new Sewells Point Child Development Center (CDC) on Oct. 1.



This newly renovated 27,230 square foot facility is a state-of-the-art CDC offering quality child development programs for up to 276 children, ages six weeks to five years old. Initially, due to COVID-19, the center will be open primarily to children ages three years old and under, which is the greatest demand on the current waiting list. Over time, the classrooms will evolve to serve an equal balance of all age groups up to five years old.



“The Navy remains committed to addressing the childcare needs of our military families and delivering a superior facility in Hampton Roads,” said Capt. Jonathan Kline, commanding officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “It remains a priority especially in the current COVID-19 environment and we are pleased to be in a position to offer such a large capacity safely in the future.”



Edward Cannon, Commander Navy Installations Command Fleet and Family Readiness director, said that access to quality, affordable child care is key to our Navy’s mission. The importance of great childcare directly affects readiness and family retention.



“My wife and I are active duty and with three young boys we are balancing, and sometimes more delicately than others, the responsibilities of our service and our family,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Bednash, Sewells Point CDC family representative. “To us, the CDC offers the flexibility to focus when we are at work with peace of mind that are children are in a safe, nourishing and enriching environment.”



In addition to a complete overhaul of all interior floors, walls, fixtures and mechanical systems, the renovation also included the addition of state-of-the-art closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring systems, Wi-Fi, children’s computers, and all new furnishings. The kitchen has been transformed into a working classroom for all our childcare cooks in the Hampton Roads area to continue to sharpen their culinary skills.



“This project is a nine million dollar investment into our children, our Navy, and our mission,” said Cannon. “Like an American air craft carrier coming out of overhaul, Sewells Point CDC is now reentering the fleet to serve our Navy families.”



