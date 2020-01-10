NRD San Antonio decommissioned, NTAG San Antonio established

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Oct. 1, 2020) Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz (left),...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Oct. 1, 2020) Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz (left), of Albuquerque, N.M, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, and Executive Officer Cmdr. Michael Files, of Austin, Texas, cut the ceremonial ribbon which decommissioned Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio and established NTAG San Antonio at NTAG headquarters. NRD San Antonio was established in January 1972 with Cmdr. H.J. Steffes as commanding officer. Gamiz will serve as the NRD’s final commander and NTAG San Antonio’s first commanding officer. Under the new structure, NTAG San Antonio will possess two Talent Acquisition On-Boarding Centers (TAOC): TAOC Alamo City based in San Antonio and TAOC Capital City based in Austin. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility will include more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Oct. 1. 2020) Navy Recruiting District San Antonio was decommissioned and re-established as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio during a ribbon cutting ceremony held at NTAG headquarters.



Under the new structure, NTAG San Antonio will possess two Talent Acquisition On-Boarding Centers (TAOC): TAOC Alamo City based in San Antonio and TAOC Capital City based in Austin.



“Over the last few years, Navy Recruiting Command has been transforming it's NRDs into NTAGs,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Jesse Eldridge, NRD San Antonio’s transformation chief petty officer. “Traditionally, recruiters were responsible for seeking applicants through various prospecting methods, collecting all necessary application forms, and mentoring them through the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program (DEP) until their departure for Recruit Training Command. With the new NTAG model, recruiters will be assigned one particular segment. One of the reasons behind transformation was to create better quality of life for those assigned to recruiting duty.”



NRD San Antonio was established in January 1972 with Cmdr. H.J. Steffes as commanding officer. Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz will serve as the NRD’s final commander and NTAG San Antonio’s first commanding officer.



“This is the best command in all Navy Recruiting,” said Gamiz, of Albuquerque, N.M. “The Sailors, civilians, and contractors make this command successful. And we will be even more successful under the NTAG model.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility will include more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.