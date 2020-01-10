Nashville District to resume collection of day-use fees

Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that it will resume the...... read more read more Photo By Leon Roberts | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that it will resume the collection of fees at its day use recreation areas beginning Oct. 8, 2020. Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas were closed due to COVID-19 precautions. This is the sign entering Anderson Day Use Area at J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 1, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that it will resume the collection of fees at its day use recreation areas beginning Oct. 8. Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas were closed due to COVID-19 precautions.



The Nashville District collects fees at some of its day use parks and boat launching ramps. Fees are also collected for camping and for Special Use Permits, which covers events, facilities and activities. For more information on recreation fees and passes visit https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/pdfs/discount-chart.pdf.

Visitors are encouraged to contact their local USACE lake or river project office in order to get more information about specific recreation areas that may require a day use fee.



While visiting USACE recreation areas, visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities, to include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC guidance on visiting parks and recreation facilities can be found online at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/visitors.html.



USACE is one of the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It’s estimated that 90 percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

To discover a USACE recreation site nearest you, please visit www.corpslakes.us, or www.recreation.gov.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)