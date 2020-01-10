Making the change to the M18

Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Desmond Bonaparte, 633rd Security Forces Squadron response...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Marcus Bullock | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Desmond Bonaparte, 633rd Security Forces Squadron response force leader, fires the M18 at a target during qualification testing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2020. The qualification of the 633 SFS to use the M18 is helping to keep JBLE moving toward the future by providing our Defenders the tools needed to keep our JBLE team safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock) see less | View Image Page

The 633rd Security Forces Squadron has utilized the M9 pistol since 1985. The dependability to perform when our Defenders needed it the most made this pistol a reliable primary duty weapon.



As times change and technology advances, members of the 633 SFS are looking to a new pistol as their primary weapon to keep them and the Joint Base Langley-Eustis community safe. The 633 SFS has found their new primary duty weapon and began qualifying its members here at JBLE July 30, 2020.



According to United States Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Hamilton, 633 SFS logistics superintendent, the M9’s antiquated all-metal design and double action make it ineffective for modern combat.



The newer M18 pistol has a lighter polymer design, a sight alignment/picture that is clearer and the ability to alternate pistol grips for varying hand sizes. All of these features coupled together make it a lighter weapon, allowing our Defenders to safely and effectively protect personnel and assets on JBLE.



One of the biggest driving factors behind the desirability of the M18 pistol is that it costs one-third of the price of the M9. This allows the M18 to be a more sustainable long-term investment for not only the 633 SFS on JBLE, but for Defenders in our Air Force around the globe.



“The transition to the M18 is a welcome change for our Defenders,” Hamilton said. “This ensures Security Forces keep pace with potential adversaries by equipping our personnel with the best equipment available today.”



In order to qualify to carry the M18 pistol, members of the 633 SFS must pass a qualification assessment consisting of in-class instruction, where the Defenders must pass all progress checks, and a live-fire training portion requiring members to achieve a passing score. All of these portions are supervised and taught by certified Combat Arms instructors.



“The M18 will assist personnel in improving their weapon skills and accuracy which will in turn make the Air Force a more lethal force,” said Tech Sgt. Alan Carroll, 633 SFS Combat Arms instructor. “The need for a lighter, compact and improved weapon system that is easier to maintain and more cost efficient to replace has arose and the Air Force answered the call.”

Other Defenders across the Air Force are undergoing a similar transition to the M18.



“Global Strike bases were the first to employ the M18,” Carroll said. “After a lengthy process, all other bases throughout the Air Force have received their shipments and began the employment process of the M18.”

The qualification of the 633 SFS to use the M18 is helping to keep JBLE moving towards the future by providing our Defenders the tools needed to keep our JBLE team safe.



“I believe with the training and proficiency we instill and the carrying of a more relevant weapon, the M18 will enable our Defenders to be safer and more efficient than ever,” Carroll said.