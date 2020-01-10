NRC Meets Shipping Goal in FY20

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Navigating through FY20 has involved challenges of all types for the U.S. military, and recruiting has not been immune. However, the Navy still managed to meet its active duty and reserve shipping goals, and it was the only branch of the military to do this.



“We actually over-shipped this year,” said Cdr. Thomas McKeon II, the operations officer for Navy Recruiting Command (NRC). “We exceeded our accession goal for this year which is pretty amazing given the circumstances, and as far as individual jobs, we are over 99% for the vast majority of ratings.”



This was in part because, for years prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, NRC had already been changing how it recruited to be more modernized and to focus on more digital recruiting.



“A large part of the Navy’s success was because we had already started down the pathway of trying to get into the online realm,” McKeon said. “A fundamental part of the transformation we’ve been doing has been creating whole e-talent divisions for that purpose.”



Since 2016, the Navy has been steadily changing each of its 26 districts into a rebranded command called a Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG). This change not only creates the e-talent divisions that have been helpful during the pandemic, it also places recruiters in specific positions that were each part of the whole job of being a recruiter in the past.



Now, with recruiters focused solely on either sales, onboarding or assessing, recruiters were able to adjust how they operate, to allow for more creativity and flexibility in how they reached the public.



All 26 districts had originally been scheduled to transform to this model by 2023. However, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, decided to speed up that timeline, in part due to the NTAGs success in the current environment. As it stands now, all the districts will become NTAGs by the end of calendar year 2020.



“For the most part, we already had the processes in place that we needed before the pandemic,” said Neil Higgins, the Region Central transformation officer. “So speeding it up was no problem. We had our director of field operations and chief recruiter going to these districts, and part of their purpose was to provide that e-talent and virtual recruiting training to these transforming districts.”



He also said that having the years of lessons learned as they have been creating NTAGs helped once they accelerated the schedule because they knew exactly what to do and what mistakes to avoid.



With these systems in place, the recruiting enterprise was set up to handle a mostly virtual recruiting environment. However, Velez made it clear that the Navy’s success ultimately came down to the individual recruiters in the field. Their creativity and ingenuity was what was necessary to put people in the Navy during this pandemic.



“We are the only service that made mission this year; the recruiters should be proud,” said Velez. “This would not have been possible without their tireless efforts over the past year.”



The first line of the mission of NRC is to “leverage an inspirational culture to inform, attract, influence and hire the highest quality candidates from America’s diverse talent pool.” That did not change with the arrival of the pandemic, and NRC rose to the challenge.



NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 8 Navy Recruiting Districts and 18 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

