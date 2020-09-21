Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFOREUR/AF Commander visits Georgian Defense Forces leadership

    MARFOREUR/AF Commander visits GDP and PKOTC

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick | Maj. Gen. Stephen M. Neary, commander of Marine Forces Europe and Africa, receives a...... read more read more

    TBILISI, GEORGIA

    09.21.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    During meetings with the Minister of Defense, Irakli Garibashvili, and the Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Maj. Gen. Giorgi Matiashvili, Neary discussed the operational environment and future opportunities for the U.S. Marines and Georgian soldiers to work together.

    “The U.S. is making a particularly significant contribution to the process of rebuilding Georgia’s Defense Forces and improving its defense capabilities,” said Maj. Gen. Giorgi Matiashvili, CHOD. “I especially want to emphasize our relations with the U.S. Marines. Our units jointly execute their mission in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to this day.”

    Also during his visit, Neary toured the Krtsanisi Training Area to meet U.S. Marines with the Georgia Training Team in support of the Georgia Deployment Program, a program which provides U.S. Marine Corps training teams to advise and prepare Georgian forces for their upcoming deployments to Afghanistan. He also toured the Algeti and Vaziani training areas, meeting with members of the Peace Keeping Operations Training Center, the Joint Training Evaluation Center, and the Georgian 32nd Battalion Commander.

    “As [the Georgians] move toward NATO interoperability, their commitment to building training areas contributes to the integration and interoperability that is required in today’s battlefield,” said Neary.

    Currently, U.S. Marines are deployed to Georgia to provide guidance through infantry advisors to the Georgian 32nd Battalion before their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support Mission.

    “I’ve been very impressed with the Georgian Defense Forces,” added Neary. “By their commitment to being prepared and by the courage they have in combat as we work together to create a safe and free world. It’s good to have a lot of allies and partners on your side as we reassure each other and deter our adversaries.”

