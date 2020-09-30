Navy Recruiting District San Antonio to transition to Navy Talent Acquisition Group

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Sept. 30, 2020) Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz, of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Sept. 30, 2020) Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz, of Albuquerque, N.M., commanding officer of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) San Antonio, joined by NRD Sailors and support personnel, rung the mission bell at NRD headquarters. The ringing of the bell will be the last as an NRD. On Oct. 1, 2020, the NRD will be re-designated as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio. NRD San Antonio was established in January 1972 with Cmdr. H.J. Steffes as commanding officer. Gamiz will serve as the NRD’s final commander and NTAG San Antonio’s first commanding officer. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility will include more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, FORT SAM HOUSTON - (Sept. 30, 2020) Navy Recruiting District San Antonio will officially be re-designated as one of Navy Recruiting Command’s Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG) with a ribbon cutting in front of the NRD headquarters on Oct. 1, 2020.



Under the new structure, NTAG San Antonio will possess two Talent Acquisition Operations Centers (TAOC): TAOC Alamo City based in San Antonio and TAOC Capital City based in Austin.



“Over the last few years, Navy Recruiting Command has been transforming it's NRDs into NTAGs,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Jesse Eldridge, NRD San Antonio’s transformation chief petty officer. “Traditionally, recruiters were responsible for seeking applicants through various prospecting methods, collecting all necessary application forms, and mentoring them through the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program (DEP) until their departure for Recruit Training Command. With the new NTAG model, recruiters will be assigned one particular segment. One of the reasons behind transformation was to create better quality of life for those assigned to recruiting duty.”



NRD San Antonio was established in January 1972 with Cmdr. H.J. Steffes as commanding officer. Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz will serve as the NRD’s final commander and NTAG San Antonio’s first commanding officer.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility will include more than 30 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.



For more information please contact NRD Public Affairs Officer Burrell Parmer at 210-559-3772 or burrell.parmer.ctr@navy.mil.